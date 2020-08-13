The Carolina Hurricanes have made their feelings on the NHL fining their head coach perfectly clear.

The NHL docked Rod Brind’Amour $25,000 for criticizing the officiating in his team’s overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Brind’Amour’s ire was directed at the decision to uphold a second-period goal by Boston’s Charlie Coyle, who scored moments after the Bruins, according to Brind’Amour, committed both a hand pass and a goalie interference. The bench boss called the referees’ handling of the situation a “crime scene.”

In response, the Hurricanes on Thursday tweeted a photo of a check for $25,017 — Brind’Amour wore No. 17 during his playing career — with the caption, “In Rod We Trust.” The check appeared to be fake, but it nevertheless served as a clear indicator that the organization sided with its head coach. Also, it’s probably safe to assume the Hurricanes really will pick up the bill.

Take a look:

In Rod We Trust. pic.twitter.com/5qm4NPCEP9 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 13, 2020

Well played.

The Bruins and Hurricanes will meet Thursday night for Game 2 inside the NHL’s Toronto bubble.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images