Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The puck will drop for Game 2 between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Well, that’s the plan as of now.

The Bruins and Hurricanes also were slated for an 8 p.m. ET puck drop Tuesday night, but the series opener of the teams’ first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series ultimately was rescheduled due to the five-overtime thriller between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets. Boston and Carolina met Wednesday morning at Scotiabank Arena, and the B’s took an early series lead with a 4-3 win in double overtime.

Prior to Game 2, which once again is preceded by a Bolts-Blue Jackets tilt, the Hurricanes took to their official Twitter account to crack a fitting joke.

What could go wrong? pic.twitter.com/KZP9Pw5NgE — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 13, 2020

Well played.

For the sake of both teams’ preparations, here’s hoping their next matinee meeting is an originally scheduled one. Game 3 between the B’s and Canes is slated for noon ET on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images