The puck will drop for Game 2 between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Well, that’s the plan as of now.
The Bruins and Hurricanes also were slated for an 8 p.m. ET puck drop Tuesday night, but the series opener of the teams’ first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series ultimately was rescheduled due to the five-overtime thriller between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets. Boston and Carolina met Wednesday morning at Scotiabank Arena, and the B’s took an early series lead with a 4-3 win in double overtime.
Prior to Game 2, which once again is preceded by a Bolts-Blue Jackets tilt, the Hurricanes took to their official Twitter account to crack a fitting joke.
What could go wrong? pic.twitter.com/KZP9Pw5NgE
— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 13, 2020
Well played.
For the sake of both teams’ preparations, here’s hoping their next matinee meeting is an originally scheduled one. Game 3 between the B’s and Canes is slated for noon ET on Saturday.
