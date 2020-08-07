Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins were a little short on regulars up the middle Friday afternoon.

Holding their first practice since Wednesday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Bruins were without first- and second-line centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — as well as backup goalie Jaroslav Halak — during Friday’s session.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is expecting their absences to be short.

“Unfit to participate,” Cassidy said over Zoom. “I will tell you I do believe they will be available tomorrow. So we believe it’s a short-term thing.”

Cassidy said Halak is in the same category of being both unfit to play Friday but expected back Saturday.

With Bergeron out, Trent Frederic and Jack Studnicka took turns skating in his place, while Par Lindholm took over Krejci’s spot.

The Bruins will next play the Washington Capitals on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. The time of the game is to be determined.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images