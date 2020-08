Brock Holt has found a new home.

The utilityman has signed with the Washington Nationals, per The Washington Post’s Jesse Dougherty. Nats manager Dave Martinez confirmed this via Zoom on Saturday.

The move comes one week after Holt was released by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Dave Martinez confirms on his Zoom call that the Nationals have acquired Brock Holt and they'll have to make room to clear a roster spot. Martinez says Holt will get a chance to "play everywhere" for WSH. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) August 29, 2020

Holt went just 3-for-30 at the dish in 16 games with Milwaukee.