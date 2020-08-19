Zdeno Chara Explains How Charlie McAvoy Can Be Difference-Maker For Bruins

Charlie McAvoy no longer is just an exciting young player with a bright future.

The 22-year-old defenseman is critically important to the Bruins’ success.

McAvoy has played like a savvy veteran in Boston’s first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Carolina Hurricanes. He’s led the Bruins in time on ice through the first four games of the best-of-seven set while adding two assists. Most recently, McAvoy helped shift the momentum in the Bruins’ Game 4 comeback win with a crushing hit on ‘Canes captain Jordan Staal.

McAvoy’s partner on Boston’s top defensive pairing, Zdeno Chara, knows a thing or two about providing the team a lift in multiple facets of the game. The B’s captain on Tuesday explained the wide range in which McAvoy can make a positive impact.

“Charlie’s obviously a very talented player, I’ve said it many times,” Chara told reporters via video conference. “He’s obviously a very strong skater. He’s got really great abilities to make big plays in crucial times of the game and obviously he can be very physical as well. So, I see him as someone who can make a big difference in games.”

McAvoy, Chara and the Bruins will look to finish off the Hurricanes on Wednesday. Puck drop for Game 5, which can be watched on NESN, is set for 4 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena.