How To Watch Live Bruins, Red Sox Programming Wednesday On NESN, NESN+

NESN will have live Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox coverage Wednesday on NESN and NESN+ channels.
The Red Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies at 1:30 p.m. ET on NESN. Red Sox pregame coverage will begin at 12:30 p.m. on NESN. Post-game coverage will air on NESN+ at the conclusion of the game.
The Bruins face off against the Hurricanes in the fifth game of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at 4 p.m. on NESN. The Bruins lead the series 3-1 with an opportunity to clinch the best-of-seven round. NESN’s coverage will kick off at 3 p.m. on NESN+ with an hour-long pregame show. Bruins post-game coverage will air on NESN at the conclusion of the game.
To find your cable provider’s NESN+ channel, visit NESN.com/listings.
The full schedule for live Bruins and Red Sox coverage on NESN and NESN+ is as follows:
NESN
12:30 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch”
1 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday Live, presented by DCU”
1:30 p.m. — Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies
4 p.m. — Bruins at Hurricanes, Game 5
6:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime Live, presented by Ace Ticket”
7 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final”
NESN+
3 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off Live, presented by EchoStor Technologies”
4 p.m. — Red Sox vs. Phillies (in progress)
4:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings”
5 p.m. — “Red Sox Final”
5:30 p.m. — Bruins at Hurricanes, Game 5 (in progress)
6:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime Live, presented by Ace Ticket”
7 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final”
For real-time updates on the NESN and NESN+ programming schedule, follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.