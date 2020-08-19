How To Watch Live Bruins, Red Sox Programming Wednesday On NESN, NESN+

NESN will have live Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox coverage Wednesday on NESN and NESN+ channels.

The Red Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies at 1:30 p.m. ET on NESN. Red Sox pregame coverage will begin at 12:30 p.m. on NESN. Post-game coverage will air on NESN+ at the conclusion of the game.

The Bruins face off against the Hurricanes in the fifth game of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at 4 p.m. on NESN. The Bruins lead the series 3-1 with an opportunity to clinch the best-of-seven round. NESN’s coverage will kick off at 3 p.m. on NESN+ with an hour-long pregame show. Bruins post-game coverage will air on NESN at the conclusion of the game.

To find your cable provider’s NESN+ channel, visit NESN.com/listings.

The full schedule for live Bruins and Red Sox coverage on NESN and NESN+ is as follows: