The New England Patriots officially added running back depth Thursday by signing Lamar Miller, but he won’t begin practicing immediately.
Miller was subsequently placed on the physically unable to perform/active list. That means he takes up a roster spot and can be removed from the PUP list at any time before the 2020 NFL season begins.
PUP/active is different from PUP/reserve. A player placed on PUP/reserve must sit out the first six weeks of the season. A player can also be transferred from PUP/active to PUP/reserve at any time.
Miller joins starting running back Sony Michel on the PUP/active list. Running backs Rex Burkhead, James White, Damien Harris and J.J. Taylor are all eligible to practice. NFL analyst/former Patriots executive Michael Lombardi expects Michel to be moved to PUP/reserve. That would open a starting spot for Miller, Burkhead or Harris.
More Patriots: Is Sony Michel Destined To Miss First Half Of 2020 Season?
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images