Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots officially added running back depth Thursday by signing Lamar Miller, but he won’t begin practicing immediately.

Miller was subsequently placed on the physically unable to perform/active list. That means he takes up a roster spot and can be removed from the PUP list at any time before the 2020 NFL season begins.

PUP/active is different from PUP/reserve. A player placed on PUP/reserve must sit out the first six weeks of the season. A player can also be transferred from PUP/active to PUP/reserve at any time.

Miller joins starting running back Sony Michel on the PUP/active list. Running backs Rex Burkhead, James White, Damien Harris and J.J. Taylor are all eligible to practice. NFL analyst/former Patriots executive Michael Lombardi expects Michel to be moved to PUP/reserve. That would open a starting spot for Miller, Burkhead or Harris.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images