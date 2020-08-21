Washington’s Ron Rivera Reveals He Has ‘Very Treatable’ Lymph Node Cancer

Ron Rivera revealed some shocking news to his team Thursday night.

The Washington Football Team’s head coach has lymph node cancer and is consulting “with a number of doctors and specialists and is establishing a treatment plan with the team and an outside specialist,” according to ESPN’s Adam Shefter.

Rivera, 58, has a “Plan B” in place should he need to miss time once the 2020 NHL season kicks off in September.

Rivera told Shefter he was “stunned” and “angry” because he felt he was in the best health he’s been in.

However, Rivera appears to be in good spirits.

“Some were stunned,” he told Shefter about telling his football team. “A bunch came up and wished me well. I said, ‘I’m going to be a little more cranky, so don’t piss me off.'”

There is some good news, though. Rivera said the cancer is “very treatable and curable.”

Washington opens its season Sept. 13 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.