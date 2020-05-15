Aaron Rodgers’ reaction to the Packers’ first choice of the 2020 NFL Draft was similar to pretty much everyone else’s.

“General reaction at first was surprise,” Rodgers said, via ProFootballTalk, “Like many people. I’m not going to say I was thrilled with the pick.”

Rodgers on Friday spoke to the media for the first time since the draft, in which his Green Bay Packers made the somewhat surprising decision to move up in the first round so that they could pick Utah State signal-caller Jordan Love.

Considering Rodgers very much is the team’s franchise quarterback and hasn’t indicated he’s eyeing retirement soon — in fact he said Friday he wants to play into his 40s — the pick, as Rodgers indicated, was surprising.

But the quarterback acknowledged that the football ops department’s job is to build the roster for both the short and long term. As a result, he’s just going to do what he can and leave the decision-makers to make the decisions when the time comes.

“What I can control is how I play and making that decision at some point a very hard one,” Rodgers said. “If there comes a time when I feel like I can play at a high level and my body feels great, there are other guys that have gone on and played elsewhere.”

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images