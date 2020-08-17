Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — If the New England Patriots’ first padded practice is any indication, then the team is still undecided on its starting quarterback.

Through different periods of Monday’s practice, each quarterback took the first rep in a particular drill. Overall, in competitive sessions, Jarrett Stidham went 5-of-5, while Cam Newton went 5-of-6, and Brian Hoyer was 3-of-6. All three quarterback also went through half-speed 11-on-11 drills to finish out practice.

Stidham and Newton both looked solid in their first showing in front of non-internal media, though the sample size was small. Newton’s throwing motion might take some getting used to since he doesn’t really use his legs. He was throwing strikes, however, and his best work might come in more of a live setting later in camp when the Patriots are scrimmaging.

Here are the rest of Monday’s practice notes:

— Rookie wide receiver Jeff Thomas, rookie outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings and defensive tackle Beau Allen were absent from practice. Running backs Sony Michel and Lamar Miller, both of whom are on the PUP, also weren’t spotted.

— Undrafted rookie wide receiver Will Hastings was limited in practice after being the second player to take the practice field. Rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser was the first player on the field.

— Rohrwasser was 3-of-5 on competitive kicks. He missed his first field goal wide left and his third attempt wide right.

— Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, running back Damien Harris and tight end Devin Asiasi were heavily involved and received a significant number of snaps on offense. Harris, Rex Burkhead and rookie J.J. Taylor all were heavily worked without Michel and Miller.

— Unsurprisingly, wide receivers Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu and N’Keal Harry also received a lot of work.

— Both Asiasi and fellow rookie Dalton Keene seem like they’ll have the opportunity to take the reins at the tight end position without much competition.

— 2019 fourth-round pick Hjalte Froholdt could wind up taking a top backup spot on the interior offensive line.

— Taylor had a tough time in practice, dropping a ball on a route and muffing a punt.

— Both of the Patriots’ second-round picks, Kyle Dugger and Josh Uche, saw a lot of practice reps on defense. The Patriots have voids to fill at safety, with Patrick Chung opting out, and at linebacker with Dont’a Hightower opting out and Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts departing in free agency.

— Wide receivers Gunner Olszeswski and Devin Ross both showed some quickness at wide receiver. Ross had some nice wiggle in his routes. Olszewski continues to show soft hands for a converted defensive back. Ross beat 2019 second-round pick Joejuan Williams on a deep throw from Hoyer. Williams was in coverage on an incompletion from Hoyer to Harry on the next snap.

— New tight ends Alex Ellis and Paul Roberts were full participants in practice. Ellis sported No. 88, while Roberts wore No. 82.

— Undrafted rookie linebacker Scoota Harris made a pass breakup over Ross in 7-on-7s.

