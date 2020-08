Chris Mazza takes the hill for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old makes his second start of the season as the Red Sox take on the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park.

Mazza tossed three innings in his last outing against the New York Yankees, allowing four earned runs and struck out four batters.

