Roger Penske Pens Letter About Decision Not To Have Fans At Indy 500

Roger Penske has a message for disappointed IndyCar fans.

Penske, owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway as well as IndyCar, LLC, penned a letter Thursday morning about his decision not to allow fans to attend Sunday’s Indianapolis 500. The fan-less event will be the first in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’s” 104-year history.

Read Penske’s letter below, via Jeff Gluck:

Roger Penske sent a message to fans this morning. pic.twitter.com/bUwi4iZGka — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) August 20, 2020

Penske’s decision is justified, given the ever-present threat of COVID-19. Nevertheless, this year’s Indy 500 will feel far stranger than any previous running of the event.

The 2020 Indy 500 is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET. Marco Andretti will start on the pole.