NFL sidelines won’t look the same this season.

The NFL reportedly has banned sideline reporters, cheerleaders and mascots from the sidelines of this upcoming season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

These changes appear to be just for the 2020 season, and have been put in place as the NFL attempts to put together the safest product possible with the pandemic still active.

For more, check out the video above from Thursday night’s “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.