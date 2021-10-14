Red Sox Aim To Continue Postseason Success Under Alex Cora Vs. Astros

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox want to keep up their winning ways under Alex Cora in the postseason.

Boston has a 15-4 record with Cora as manager in the postseason. Under Cora, the team has never lost a series since his initial arrival in 2018, including the squad’s ninth World Series title that year.

The pitching staff has been impressive in those 19 games with the rotation combining for a 4.25 ERA, while the bullpen has been even better posting a 2.81 ERA. Boston also has averaged 6.11 runs across that span.

