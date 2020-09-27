CT Sun Vs. Aces Preview: Connecticut Can Punch Ticket To Finals In Game 4

The WNBA is on upset alert heading into Sunday’s slate of semifinals games.

The seventh-seeded Sun can punch their ticket to the Finals on Sunday with a victory over the first-seeded Aces at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Yes, you read that right.

Las Vegas dominated Connecticut in the teams’ two regular-season contests. But the Sun have stunned the Aces in the playoffs and currently own a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series, something they’ve accomplished while a bit banged up.

Despite exiting Game 2 with a shoulder injury, Alyssa Thomas surprisingly returned to the court for Game 3. She nabbed 23 points on 47.6 percent shooting in a game-high 39 minutes (!) on the court.

Jasmine Thomas (Plantar fasciitis) and Briann January (finger) also played through injuries. They contributed 10 and 8 points, respectively, in the Sun’s winning effort.

Can the Aces keep their season alive? Or will the Sun reach the finals for the second straight season?

Here’s how to watch Sun-Aces Game 4:

When: Sunday, Sept. 27, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Online: FuboTV (free trial) | WatchESPN

Recent meetings

The Sun have won two of their last three meetings against the Aces after going 0-2 against them in the regular season.

Connecticut claimed victory in the teams’ most recent meeting Thursday night on the back of on an injured Alyssa Thomas (23 points, 12 rebounds). Brionna Jones (15 points), DeWanna Bonner (12 points) and Jasmine Thomas (10 points) also scored double figures.

Players to watch

As always, Alyssa Thomas will attract plenty of eyes Sunday afternoon, especially after her stunning performance Friday night. Bonner will be another one to watch after a quiet outing in Game 3.

Angel McCoughtry and A’ja Wilson have been solid for the Aces throughout the series, and will need to remain that way in Game 4 if they want to keep their season alive.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images