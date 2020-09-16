Why DeWanna Bonner Thinks CT Sun Can Claim WNBA Title In 2020

Believe it or not, the Connecticut Sun have advanced to the second round of the 2020 WNBA playoffs.

It’s been a long run to the postseason for the Sun, who began the season 0-5. The team managed to turn things around, winning 10 of their final 17 games to finish with a 10-12 regular-season record.

Connecticut faced the Sky on Tuesday in the first-round single-elimination game of the postseason, eliminating Chicago with a 94-81 victory at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Alyssa Thomas (26 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists) and DeWanna Bonner (23 points, 12 rebounds, three assists) led the charge for the Sun, while Allie Quigley (19 points) and Kaleah Cooper (17 points) put up impressive numbers for the Sky.

With the win, Connecticut inches one step closer to the WNBA Finals. And Bonner thinks the Sun can go all the way.