Why DeWanna Bonner Thinks CT Sun Can Claim WNBA Title In 2020

Believe it or not, the Connecticut Sun have advanced to the second round of the 2020 WNBA playoffs.
It’s been a long run to the postseason for the Sun, who began the season 0-5. The team managed to turn things around, winning 10 of their final 17 games to finish with a 10-12 regular-season record.
Connecticut faced the Sky on Tuesday in the first-round single-elimination game of the postseason, eliminating Chicago with a 94-81 victory at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
Alyssa Thomas (26 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists) and DeWanna Bonner (23 points, 12 rebounds, three assists) led the charge for the Sun, while Allie Quigley (19 points) and Kaleah Cooper (17 points) put up impressive numbers for the Sky.
With the win, Connecticut inches one step closer to the WNBA Finals. And Bonner thinks the Sun can go all the way.
“That’s the plan,” she told reporters after the game with a smile on her face. “You know, this team is pretty special because I’m pretty sure nobody had us down to win a playoff game, let alone be in the playoffs. And to win one game against a Chicago team that went so deep in the playoffs last year, and us starting out 0-5, I don’t think anybody put us down for Connecticut to win a playoff game.
“So, it just shows the character of our team. It just shows the fight, the grit how much we want to be here, how much we want to win because we sacrifice a lot. So, man, I’m proud of my team, proud of my coaches. This was a huge win for the organization (and) the fans to just show how invested we are right now.”
The Sun will take on the Los Angeles Sparks in the second round Thursday night. Tip-off for the second single-elimination round of the postseason is slated for 9 p.m. ET.
