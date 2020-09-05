Here Is Patriots’ Initial 53-Man Roster After Final Roster Cuts

The New England Patriots finalized their initial 53-man roster Saturday afternoon.

A position-by-position breakdown:

QUARTERBACKS

Brian Hoyer

Cam Newton

Jarrett Stidham

RUNNING BACKS

Rex Burkhead

Damien Harris

Sony Michel

James White

FULLBACK

Jakob Johnson

TIGHT ENDS

Devin Asiasi

Dalton Keene

Ryan Izzo

WIDE RECEIVERS

Damiere Byrd

N’Keal Harry

Julian Edelman

Jakobi Meyers

Gunner Olszewski

OFFENSIVE LINE

David Andrews

Yodny Cajuste

Korey Cunningham

Jermaine Eluemunor

Justin Herron

Hjalte Froholdt

Shaq Mason

Michael Onwenu

Joe Thuney

Isaiah Wynn

DEFENSIVE LINE

Beau Allen

Adam Butler

Byron Cowart

Lawrence Guy

Deatrich Wise

LINEBACKER

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Shilique Calhoun

Brandon Copeland

Anfernee Jennings

Derek Rivers

John Simon

Josh Uche

Chase Winovich

CORNERBACK

Justin Bethel

Stephon Gilmore

J.C. Jackson

Jonathan Jones

Jason McCourty

SAFETY

Terrence Brooks

Cody Davis

Kyle Dugger

Devin McCourty

Adrian Phillips

Joejuan Williams

SPECIALISTS

P Jake Bailey

LS Joe Cardona

ST Matthew Slater

To reach the 53-man limit, the Patriots cut 24 players Saturday: wide receivers Jeff Thomas, Devin Ross, Isaiah Zuber and Andre Baccellia; running backs Lamar Miller and J.J. Taylor; tight ends Jake Burt, Paul Butler and Paul Quessenberry; outside linebackers Rashod Berry and Tashawn Bower; quarterback Brian Lewerke; defensive tackles Nick Thurman, Xavier Williams and Bill Murray; offensive linemen Tyler Gauthier and Ben Braden; cornerbacks Myles Bryant and D’Angelo Ross; and linebackers Terez Hall, Cassh Maluia and Scoota Harris; and kickers Justin Rohrwasser and Nick Folk.

Rohrwasser (fifth round) and Maluia (sixth) were 2020 draft picks.

New England also cut receiver Mohamed Sanu, cornerback Michael Jackson and defensive tackle Michael Barnett earlier in the week. (Barnett was waived with an injury designation and reverted to New England’s injured reserve after passing through waivers.)

For the first time in 17 years, the Patriots’ initial roster did not include a single undrafted rookie.

This roster almost certainly will change before next Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Miami Dolphins as the Patriots add players via trades, waiver claims or free agency (and release players in corresponding moves).

Players released Saturday also could quickly rejoin the team if New England opts to move any members of its roster to injured reserve. In order for a player to spend time on IR and return during the season, he must be part of the team’s initial 53.

Folk could be one of these rapid returnees. The Patriots currently do not have a kicker on their 53-man roster.

Under new NFL rules in place for this season, players can return from IR after just three weeks (rather than the customary eight), and teams can return an unlimited number of players (up from two in previous years).

Defensive tackle Beau Allen and running back Damien Harris are among New England’s IR candidates.

Another rule change permits teams to carry up to six players with unlimited NFL experience (and 16 players total) on their practice squad. This could be a landing spot for a player like Miller, who debuted at Patriots practice Monday after spending all of training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Players with fewer than four accrued seasons of NFL experience must pass through waivers before they can be signed to a practice squad. Vested veterans like Miller are exempt from this requirement.

