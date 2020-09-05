NFL Rumors: Patriots Left With No Kickers After Cutting Justin Rohrwasser, Nick Folk

UPDATE (4:57 p.m. ET): It appears Nick Folk has not, in fact, won the New England Patriots kicker competition.

Shortly after news broke that New England had waived rookie Justin Rohrwasser, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported veteran Nick Folk had been cut, as well.

The Patriots released Nick Folk, according to a source. So they're starting over at kicker. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 5, 2020

The moves left the Patriots with zero kickers on their 53-man roster. They’ll need to sign one before next Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Chase McLaughlin, who was waived by the Indianapolis Colts, is one candidate. Massachusetts native Steven Hauschka is another. He was cut by the Buffalo Bills last week.