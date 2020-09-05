Patriots Cuts Tracker: 24 More Moves Coming In Trim Down To 53 Players

The New England Patriots are in for a busy Saturday.

The Patriots must open 24 spots on their roster by 4 p.m. to reach their 53-man roster limit. They already created three roster spots this week by releasing veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, waiving cornerback Mike Jackson and placing defensive tackle Michael Barnett on injured reserve.

We’ll track all of the Patriots’ cuts and trades right here.

Many players won’t be gone for long. The Patriots can fill their 16-man practice squad Sunday afternoon after players clear waivers.

The Patriots also could add players via trade Saturday. They still have needs at wide receiver, tight end, offensive tackle and in their defensive front seven.

— The Patriots released WR Jeff Thomas, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

— The Patriots plan to release OL Ben Braden, per source.

— The Patriots plan to release TE Paul Butler, per source.

— The Patriots are releasing QB Brian Lewerke, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

— The Patriots released WR Andre Baccellia, per source.

— The Patriots released C Tyler Gauthier, per source.

