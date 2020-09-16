How Jayson Tatum, Brad Stevens Felt About Celtics’ Final Shot Of Regulation

Boston Celtics fans took to Twitter to express their frustrations about the team’s final shot in regulation — a 27-foot 3-point attempt by All-Star Jayson Tatum — before the team fell 117-114 in overtime against the Miami Heat.

The majority of fans weren’t happy with the attempt, and not because of who shot it, but because of the shot itself. Simply, with the Celtics possessing the ball for the final 22 seconds in a tie game, many thought there were more high-percentage shots to come away with.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens and Tatum himself, however, expressed their content in the opportunity that presented itself.

“I mean, I liked both shots that I got,” Tatum told reporters after the game, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “I just missed one and they made a great play at the rim on the second one (in overtime). So, I don’t know, I just take whatever the defense gives me.

“I mean, you just said it I had an open … He made a great play,” Tatum said when asked a follow up. “That’s all it is. He made a good play. Can’t do nothing about it.”

Stevens added: “I trust that he’ll (Tatum) make the right decision. He’s a hell of a player, and when he has the ball I feel good about it.”

The Celtics will follow up their Game 1 defeat Thursday as they try to even up the Eastern Conference Finals series against Miami.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images