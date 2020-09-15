MLB Reveals Full Schedule, Bracket For Playoffs Inside Bubble Locations

This year’s Major League Baseball playoffs will be unlike any postseason in league history, to say the least.

MLB on Tuesday revealed the full schedule and 16-seed bracket for the 2020 playoffs, which will take place inside multiple “bubble” locations. All Wild Card Series games will take place at the higher seed’s ballpark, with the three rounds thereafter at bubble parks.

Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers, will host the World Series.

Here are the details:

The 2020 @MLB Postseason will begin with the AL Wild Card Series on Tuesday, 9/29, while Game One of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas will be played on Tuesday, 10/20. pic.twitter.com/KSzWMSAcBk — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) September 15, 2020

As for whether fans will attend the games, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred recently expressed a desire to allow some into the ballparks. No decision has been made.

Obviously, it will be strange to watch an MLB postseason without fans, if there wind up being none in the stands. But with 16 teams qualifying for the playoffs, we could be in store some truly exciting, unpredictable October baseball.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jaira/USA TODAY Sports Images