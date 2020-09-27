Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Red Sox-Braves Finale For Shot At Cash Prize

Act now or forever hold your peace (not really forever, but stay with us here).

When the Boston Red Sox take on the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon, fans can have a stake in the action by playing NESN Games’ “Predict The Game” during Boston’s final game of the 2020 season. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame in order to sign up and play “Predict The Game” ahead of first pitch, which is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET.

NESN’s broadcast of the Red Sox-Braves finale will feature on-screen prompts for fans to vote on various predictive questions online. Players can find additional questions online, and their chances to win will improve with each correct prediction.

The “Predict The Game” player who scores the most points at the end of Sunday’s Red Sox-Braves game will win a $250 digital cash gift card.

Thumbnail photo via NESN