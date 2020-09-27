Celtics’ Brad Stevens ‘Happy’ To Help NBA Promote Voting Before Election

The 2020 election almost is upon us, and votes already are being cast nationwide.

The NBA has actively promoted voting and voter rights ahead of the highly-anticipated election featuring incumbent Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden. Several teams even have committed to turning their home arenas or stadiums into polling places to help get out the vote.

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens is proud of the league’s efforts to promote such a worthy cause. He tackled the subject Saturday during a Zoom press conference.

“Obviously this election is really important, and it means a great deal to us,” Stevens said, via Celtics.com. “But also, I think that it’s really important to the guys, and I think that encouraging everybody to use their voice to vote is really important.”

The National Basketball Coaches Association has been particularly vocal about the issue.