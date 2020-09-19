Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Yankees-Red Sox For Chance To Win Cash Prize

One lucky fan will benefit from the rivalry the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees share.

By playing NESN Games “Predict the Game,” on during Saturday’s matchup, fans can have a stake in the proceedings and outcome. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, so be sure to visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s broadcast of Yankees-Red Sox will feature on-screen questions, prompting fans to cast their votes for various predictive questions online. There will be even more fans can answer online — and your chances to win will increase with each question answered correctly.

The player who scores the most point by the end of Saturday night’s game will win a $250 digital cash gift card.