What Diogo Jota Said After Joining Liverpool From Wolves In Transfer

Liverpool FC signed Portugal international Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a long-term contract Saturday.

The 23-year-old joins the Premier League champions after three seasons with Wolves — two in the top flight, which included 67 appearances and 16 goals for the versatile forward.

Jota also scored nine times in 14 UEFA Europa League outings in 2019-20 and opened his account for his country earlier this month in a UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia.

“It’s just a really exciting moment for me and my family,” Jota told Liverpoolfc.com upon sealing the transfer.

“All of my path since I was a kid and now, to join a club like Liverpool — the world champions — is just unbelievable. I just want to get started.

“It is one of the best teams in the world – the best at the moment because they are world champions. When you look at the Premier League, you always see Liverpool as one of the biggest teams in the country, so it’s impossible to say no.

“So we just want to come (here), to give our best and hopefully I can become a good option for Liverpool in the future.”

Jota, who will take the vacant No.20 jersey for the Reds, began his career with Pacos de Ferreira in Portugal before Atletico Madrid signed him in 2016.

