There’s added reason to keep an eye on how Tanner Houck fares in his Major League Baseball debut.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander will make his first big league appearance Tuesday when the Sox take on the Miami Marlins. And ahead of the start, the 24-year-old posted that he’ll be donating some money to charity for each strikeout he posts against the Marlins.

Reaching the big leagues has always been my dream. Today, as I make my MLB debut with the @RedSox I’ll be donating $100 per K toward my Pitch For Adoption campaign. As I reach my dreams, I hope to make more dreams possible for these deserving kids. https://t.co/PHs6leUY6y — Tanner Houck (@houck_tanner) September 15, 2020

Classy.

First pitch for Red Sox-Marlins at Marlins Park is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.