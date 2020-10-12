Bill Russell Congratulates Lakers’ LeBron James On NBA Finals Win, MVP Award

Bill Russell didn’t need to be in the house to recognize LeBron James’ enduring greatness.

The Boston Celtics legend congratulated the Los Angeles Lakers superstar on his latest bout with basketball glory Sunday. Shortly after the Lakers beat the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to clinch the 17th title in franchise history, the NBA bestowed the Bill Russell Finals MVP Award on James, prompting the 86-year-old to send his well wishes via Twitter.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t be in the (NBA Orlando) bubble (to present the award personally), but I wanted to say congratulations to LeBron James for winning the Bill Russell award,” Russell said.

It’s odd not being @ #NBAFinals but @MiamiHEAT put up a good fight Strange times in the @NBA Bubble. I may not be there but I want to say Congratulations to @KingJames for winning the #BillRussellFinalsMVPaward & Congratulations to the @lakers #ForKobeAndGigi #MambaOut @NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/p91H7Td3t0 — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) October 12, 2020

James’ resume now includes four NBA championships and four Bill Russell Finals MVP Awards. He previously won it in 2012 and 2013 with the Miami Heat and in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James, 35, has little chance of matching Russell’s record 11 NBA Finals triumphs but he remains a dominant in the modern NBA, as Russell and others note in their kudos to him.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images