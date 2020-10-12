Could Stephon Gilmore Return Vs. Broncos? Patriots Star ‘Ready To Be Back In Action’

Stephon Gilmore is itching to get back on the gridiron.

Gilmore last week became the third Patriots player to test positive for COVID-19. The star cornerback’s placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list nixed his chances of playing in New England’s matchup with Denver as it was originally scheduled, but that contest since has been moved for the second time. Gilmore, who reportedly is asymptomatic, seemingly now has a chance to suit up against the Broncos on Sunday.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year took to Instagram on Monday morning, noting he’s “ready to be back in action.”

It remains to be seen if Gilmore takes the field in Week 6. The same goes for Cam Newton, who tested positive for COVID-19 in the days leading up to New England’s Week 4 tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs. Newton’s father over the weekend said the quarterback still is symptom-free and is “roaring to go play.”

The Patriots’ bye was moved up one week due to the additional rescheduling of their game against the Broncos. The sides now are set to kick off this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images