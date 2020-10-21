Here’s Latest On Antonio Brown As Receiver’s Suspension Approaches End

Antonio Brown’s eight-week suspension from the NFL almost has reached its conclusion.

And that’s reportedly led multiple teams across the league –including the Seattle Seahawks — to “make a push” to sign the wide receiver, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With Antonio Brown’s suspension eligible to end after week 8, the Seattle Seahawks are now positioned to make a push to sign him, though they’re not alone, league sources tell ESPN. Other teams also are interested. pic.twitter.com/ykn1NJ6LUm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2020

Schefter noted there has been increased activity in recent days, as teams continue to position themselves to make a move so that Brown is ready to play as soon as he’s reinstated.

The Seahawks, specifically, had been previously linked to Brown. The Baltimore Ravens have been, as well.

Brown, who last played in the NFL as a member of the New England Patriots in September 2019, was suspended by the league in July. The suspension was the result of multiple violations of the league’s personal conduct policy.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection played only one game during the 2019 season before being released by the Patriots after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced.

His arrival in New England came after Brown was released by the then-Oakland Raiders. He never played a game with the Raiders following his first nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images