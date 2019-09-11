Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Recently acquired New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of three counts of sexual assault and rape in a federal lawsuit, according to The New York Times.

Brown is being accused of raping his former trainer, Britney Taylor who also attended Central Michigan with the wide receiver, according to the Times. The incidents occurred in June 2017 and May 2018.

“It was not clear whether Taylor reported her accusations to the police,” according to the Times.

Read the graphic details of the allegations from The New York Times.

Brown, who was signed by the Patriots on Monday, denied the allegations in a statement released by his lawyer, Darren Heitner.

“Antonio Brown learned today that he has been named in a lawsuit filed in federal court in the Southern

District of Florida.

“Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit. He will pursue all legal remedies to not only

clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations.

“Mr. Brown was approached by his accuser in 2017, shortly after Mr. Brown signed a contract making him

the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.

“At that time, Mr. Brown was asked to invest $1.6 million dollars in the accuser’s business project.

Mr. Brown was not informed by his accuser that she had just been levied with a $30,000 IRS tax lien or

that $300,000 of the $1.6 million so called “investment” was to be used to purchase property already owned by the accuser and her mother.

“When Mr. Brown refused to make the $1.6 million “investment,” the accuser supposedly cut off communications with Mr. Brown.

“However, in 2018, the accuser resurfaced and offered to travel to Pennsylvania and South Florida to train Mr. Brown for the upcoming season.

“Thereafter, the accuser engaged Mr. Brown in a consensual personal relationship. Any sexual interaction

with Mr. Brown was entirely consensual.

“The accuser not only traveled to Mr. Brown’s residences on multiple occasions, she traveled from

Tennessee to Florida and returned at 2 a.m. to Mr. Brown’s residence ten days after the alleged assault.

“The accuser continued communications with Mr. Brown throughout 2018, and even asked Mr. Brown for

tickets to a Pittsburgh Steelers football game in the winter of 2018.

“Mr. Brown’s accuser has continually posted photographs of Mr. Brown on her social media in an effort to

financially benefit from his celebrity. Mr. Brown, whose hard work and dedication to his craft has allowed him to rise to the top of his profession, refuses to be the victim of what he believes to be a money grab.

“In May 2018, Mr. Brown’s accuser invited herself to join Mr. Brown and his friends, who were patrons at

Miami adult entertainment clubs. After several hours of partying, Mr. Brown and his friends called it a

night.

“Instead of leaving by herself, as she had arrived, and returning to her hotel, Mr. Brown’s accuser solicited

“Mr. Brown to join her and return to Mr. Brown’s residence where the two engaged in consensual sex.

Again, Mr. Brown denies all of the accuser’s allegations.”

Heitner later added that Brown intends to countersue.

Antonio Brown will leave no stone unturned and will aggressively defend himself, including exercising all of his rights in countersuits. — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) September 11, 2019

You can read Brown’s graphic emails sent to Taylor here.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images