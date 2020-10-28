MLB World Reacts To Blake Snell Getting Pulled In World Series Game 6

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash may regret a mistake he made during Game 6 of the World Series for a long, long time.
With Rays pitcher Blake Snell dealing, literally making World Series history, Cash decided to pull the left-hander after allowing just his second hit of the game. The Dodgers proceeded to erase the 1-0 deficit that Snell helped the Rays build by scoring two runs in the frame.
Those around the MLB community (and social media in general) were fired up about the decision, and shared their opinions on Twitter.
Here’s what a few had to say:
Snell was visibly frustrated with the decision, which came after he recorded nine strikeouts in just 73 pitches.