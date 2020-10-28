MLB World Reacts To Blake Snell Getting Pulled In World Series Game 6

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash may regret a mistake he made during Game 6 of the World Series for a long, long time.

With Rays pitcher Blake Snell dealing, literally making World Series history, Cash decided to pull the left-hander after allowing just his second hit of the game. The Dodgers proceeded to erase the 1-0 deficit that Snell helped the Rays build by scoring two runs in the frame.

Those around the MLB community (and social media in general) were fired up about the decision, and shared their opinions on Twitter.

Here’s what a few had to say:

So who gets to pull the manager? #worldseries — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) October 28, 2020

Another Analytical Meltdown!! Total Disaster for Tampa. Blake Snell was your only chance of winning a tight game tonight. 73 pitches are you kidding me! — Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) October 28, 2020

I really don’t understand the pitching change. Snell is dealing. Game 6. Let your top dog finish what he started. He was not happy nor should he be. — Todd Frazier (@FlavaFraz21) October 28, 2020

My heart is bleeding for Blake Snell right now. — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) October 28, 2020

🤷‍♂️ — Zack Britton (@zbritton) October 28, 2020

Can’t believe they pull him here 💀 — Lucas Giolito (@LGio27) October 28, 2020

Dude has a 9k-2 hit shutout, with 75 pitches??? And u yank him?? Fire me……I’m riding my horse! Now 2-1 Dodgers….. — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) October 28, 2020

Snell was visibly frustrated with the decision, which came after he recorded nine strikeouts in just 73 pitches.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images