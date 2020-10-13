NFL Rumors: Are Patriots Losing Confidence In Their Rookie Tight Ends?

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard recently offered some potential insight into the situation.

In a column published Sunday, Bedard suggested some around the Patriots are losing confidence in both Asiasi and Keene not just for this season, but beyond.

“While it can’t be ruled out that Asiasi and Keene could contribute at some point — and perhaps this bye week will help settle them down and get them going in the right direction — there is not much enthusiasm internally that will happen anytime soon, if at all,” Bedard wrote.

He also tweeted this reply to a Twitter follower’s question:

They’re not ready and no one knows when/if they will be https://t.co/hQ1tM5usqc — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) October 12, 2020

Additionally, Bedard, during the latest episode of his “Patriots Podcast,” discussed Asiasi’s rookie woes.

“The only thing I’ve been able to ascertain from people around the team,” Bedard said, ” … At some point for every rookie, it’s not a ‘rookie wall,’ but it’s a ‘rookie realization’ of where you are, who you’re playing against, how hard it’s going to be. For some people, especially the younger kids of today … they’ve been used to things coming to them easy and quickly. … They aren’t used to encountering adversity. … And some kids, once they encounter that adversity, they don’t know what to do.

” … Right now, Asiasi’s having a tough time with that. He just is. As coaches, you have to find the right buttons to push to get a kid to push through that, and so far (the Patriots coaches) haven’t.”

Added Bedard: “But they have not lost hope in him.”

Of course, the Patriots’ apparent concerns with Keene and Asiasi hardly indicate they view either as a bust. It’s not as if New England historically has been an easy place to play for rookies on either side of the ball. Furthermore, if both tight ends essentially red shirt this season but turn into major contributors next year, they would not be the first such players to do so for the Patriots.

Nevertheless, it’s fair to wonder whether Belichick missed the mark in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. If nothing else, it’s probably time to consider looking for outside help in an attempt to get something from the tight end position this season.

Thumbnail photo via New England Patriots