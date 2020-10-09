NHL Free Agency Live Stream: Watch NHL Network Coverage Online

Happy new year, NHL fans.

The 2020-21 league year officially begins Friday afternoon at noon ET and with it comes the start of free agency.

Obviously, things are a little different this year, as the regular season usually is beginning around this time. The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, messed with all that and the calendar was adjusted as such. We still don’t know for sure when the new season will begin, but teams will start building their clubs in earnest Friday afternoon.

There’s no shortage of big-name talent set to hit the market, and NHL Network has wall-to-wall coverage throughout the day.

Here’s how to watch.

When: Friday, Oct. 9 (all day)

TV: NHL Network

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images