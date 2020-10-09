NHL Free Agency Tracker: Live Updates, Latest Rumors And Analysis

9:08 a.m.: Sounds like the Golden Knights are going to be able to pull off a Paul Stastny cap dump move with the Jets.

Source confirms the #NHLJets have completed the deal with #VegasBorn to acquire C Paul Stastny — Ken Wiebe (@WiebesWorld) October 9, 2020

8:40 a.m.: The telltale signs that NHL free agency has arrived are upon us: Cooling temperatures, the leaves changing colors and lots of pumpkin stuff available everywhere.

This year obviously is different, but Friday marks the start of NHL free agency. A number of top players — Alex Pietrangelo, Torey Krug and Taylor Hall among them — are set to hit the open market Friday, where they’ll be free to sign with any team (Here’s where we think they’ll all end up, by the way).

Because of the salary cap staying the same due to COVID-19-related financial obstacles, many teams’ plans have been impacted. Couple that with the emergence of a robust non-qualifying offer market, and you have a bunch of guys available with little clue of what they’ll be able to fetch.

And while free agency doesn’t technically open until noon, there promises to be rumors about throughout the day. So keep it here, as we’ll be sharing all the latest signings, trades and, yes, rumors, right here on this very page.

