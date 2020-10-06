NHL Rumors: Bruins ‘In On Everything’ As Rumors Swirl Ahead Of Free Agency

Are the Bruins about to make a splash?

Boston has been mentioned in various rumors ahead of NHL free agency, which is scheduled to begin at noon ET on Friday. From reportedly being in on Oliver Ekman-Larsson to possibly shopping their own players, the Bruins clearly aren’t willing to stand pat after a second-round exit in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

And then there’s this note from The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter:

Veteran NHL agent, on the Bruins: "Hear they are in on everything." — Matt Porter (@mattyports) October 6, 2020

Now, we’ve heard these kind of rumors about the Bruins in the past, only for Boston to either fall short of or reject a potential blockbuster addition. Whether this time will be any different remains to be seen.

