Marlins Vs. Braves Live Stream: Watch NLDS Game 1 Online

The divisional round of the National League playoffs kicks off Tuesday afternoon at Minute Maid Park.

The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins are set to begin their best-of-five series. Both teams are coming off sweeps in the Wild Card round. The Braves made quick work of the Cincinnati Reds, while the Marlins won back-to-back games in Chicago over the Cubs.

The NL East champions are slated to send left-hander Max Fried to the hill for Game 1. Their division rival will counter with Sandy Alcantara.

Here’s how to watch Marlins vs. Braves Game 1 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 2:08 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images