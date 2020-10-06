NHL Rumors: Latest Update On Coyotes’ Oliver Ekman-Larsson Trade Talks

It seems all but certain that the Arizona Coyotes will, at some point, move Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

To date though, that obviously has yet to happen.

The cap-crunched Coyotes appear to be trying to move the remaining seven years of their captain’s deal off the books, as it carries a hefty $8.25 million annual cap hit. So far, the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks have been considered the biggest suitors for OEL, but it seems the size of his contract, unsurprisingly, has complicated things.

And for now, that’s pretty much where things stand, according to the latest update from TSN’s Darren Dreger.

We’ll see if progress is made today in the Arizona-OEL trade stalemate. A good amount of internal discussions between the Coyotes and OEL camp yesterday, but as of late last night no deal in place with Vancouver or Boston. Seems to be a waiting game. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 6, 2020

Dreger since the beginning has said that moving Ekman-Larsson would be a “complicated transaction.” The Coyotes seem more than willing to try and get it done, but finding a fit presents an obviously hurdle.

Time will tell if they can clear that bar.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images