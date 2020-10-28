Rays’ Blake Snell Makes World Series History With Game 6 Start Vs. Dodgers

Blake Snell was absolutely dealing for the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the World Series.

The Rays starter gave up merely one hit through his first five innings, holding the Los Angeles Dodgers scoreless until the sixth inning all while striking out more than half the batters he faced.

Snell held Los Angeles’ top three batters without a hit (0-6), striking out Mookie Betts, Corey Seager and Justin Turner two times each.

He was pulled after giving up his second hit of the night, which prompted quite the reaction on Twitter. Snell pitched 5 1/3 innings in the contest, allowing one earned run, two hits and zero walks with nine strikeouts.

The performance made Snell the first pitcher with nine strikeouts through four innings in a World Series game since Sandy Koufax did so in 1963, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Blake Snell is the 1st pitcher with 9 strikeouts through 4 innings of a World Series game since Sandy Koufax in Game 1 of 1963 World Series against the Yankees.



Koufax finished that game with 15 strikeouts in a complete game effort, a 5-2 Dodgers win. pic.twitter.com/e4lvt0Sptv — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 28, 2020

Additionally, Snell is the only lefty with nine or more strikeouts and fewer than two hits allowing in a World Series game. He did the same thing in Game 2, according to MLB Stats.

Blake Snell is the only lefty with 9+ Ks and 2 H or fewer in a #WorldSeries game.



He also did it in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/DNBUqTCSEd — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 28, 2020

Unfortunately, as soon as Snell was pulled, the Rays gave up their 1-0 lead, as the Dodgers pulled ahead 2-1 in the sixth.

