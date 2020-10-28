Twitter Can’t Believe Rays’ Kevin Cash Pulled Blake Snell In Game 6

The move caused Twitter to erupt

Blake Snell was on another level Tuesday night.

The Tampa Bay Rays pitcher amassed nine strikeouts and gave up just one hit entering the sixth inning during Game 6 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

And after Austin Barnes singled, Rays manager Kevin Cash made the call to the bullpen.

It certainly was an odd move, considering the single was just the second hit of Snell’s outing.

And Twitter predictably reacted.

It didn’t get any better for the Rays, as the Dodgers immediately took a 2-1 lead after a Nick Anderson wild pitch followed by a fielder’s choice.

The inning came to a close without any further damage, but removing Snell could prove to be costly.

More MLB:

Rays’ Randy Arozarena Becomes Second Rookie To Hit Three World Series Home Runs

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related