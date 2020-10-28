Twitter Can’t Believe Rays’ Kevin Cash Pulled Blake Snell In Game 6

Blake Snell was on another level Tuesday night.

The Tampa Bay Rays pitcher amassed nine strikeouts and gave up just one hit entering the sixth inning during Game 6 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

And after Austin Barnes singled, Rays manager Kevin Cash made the call to the bullpen.

It certainly was an odd move, considering the single was just the second hit of Snell’s outing.

And Twitter predictably reacted.