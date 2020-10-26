Red Sox Open Space On 40-Man Roster With Series Of Moves

The Boston Red Sox did a little housekeeping Monday, announcing several transactions that opened space on the 40-man roster.

Infielder/outfielder Tzu-Wei Lin and right-handed pitcher Robinson Leyer were outrighted from Boston’s major league roster to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Meanwhile, left-handed pitcher Mike Kickham and right-handed pitchers Zack Godley and Andrew Triggs elected free agency after being outrighted from the big league roster.

The Red Sox’s 40-man roster now consists of 35 players, plus six players (Andrew Benintendi, Colten Brewer, Kyle Hart, Dustin Pedroia, Eduardo Rodriguez and Chris Sale) on the injured list.

This figures to be an active offseason for the Red Sox as they look to rebound from a last-place finish in the American League East. Boston’s roster shuffling likely will continue in the coming weeks as the club aims to protect several players from the Rule 5 draft and explores various ways to improve ahead of the 2021 campaign.

