Tigers Announce A.J. Hinch As Next Next Manager With Suspension Over

A.J. Hinch is making his return to Major League Baseball.

The former Astros manager was suspended for the 2020 abbreviated season following his involvement in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal during the team’s 2017 title run.

But the Detriot Tigers on Friday announced that Hinch will be their new manager next season.

As part of his suspension, teams could not hold formal discussions with Hinch until the conclusion of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays. Since the end of Game 6 Tuesday, Hinch interviewed with Detroit and confirmed the hiring Friday.

The Detroit Tigers today named A.J. Hinch as the 39th manager in franchise history, agreeing to terms on a multi-year contract. pic.twitter.com/AHALJU1wGw — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) October 30, 2020

Hinch was rumored to be in consideration for the White Sox’s next manager role, but Chicago ended up going with MLB Hall of Famer Tony La Russa.

Instead, Hinch signed a multi-year contract with Detroit.

