MLB Rumors: A.J. Hinch ‘Widely Regarded’ Favorite For Tigers’ Next Manager

It appears A.J. Hinch won’t be without a team for long.

The former Houston Astros manager reportedly is “widely regarded” as the frontrunner to be named the next skipper of the Detroit Tigers, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney.

Sources: Former Astros Manager A.J. Hinch is widely regarded as the favorite to become the next manager of the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers are said to be making decisive progress toward finalizing their choice of manager. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 29, 2020

Hinch was suspended the entire 2019 Major League Baseball season for the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal in 2017. Houston claimed the World Series title that year.

The 46-year-old reportedly was garnering interest from the Chicago White Sox, but they elected to go with Tony La Russa.

Detroit certainly could benefit with someone like Hinch manning the team, but only time will tell if the Tigers decide to go the route.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images