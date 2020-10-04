Trevor Bauer Sends Boston Fans Into Frenzy With Tweet At Red Sox

Trevor Bauer isn’t waiting for the conclusion of the 2020 Major League Baseball season to create free agency buzz.

Bauer, an impending free agent, riled up baseball Twitter on Sunday. The star right-hander, who openly has expressed his disdain for the Astros, noted he’d “consider” an offseason offer from Houston if it was issued. Hours later, the National League Cy Young candidate fired off a tweet at the Boston Red Sox.

Of course, Bauer’s tweet means nothing as it pertains to the likelihood of him joining the Red Sox in free agency. The reason for the 29-year-old’s trip to Boston is unknown, but the Red Sox currently aren’t allowed to meet with Bauer, obviously.

His tweet, nonetheless, got Red Sox Twitter excited.