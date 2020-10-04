Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic Ruled Out Of NBA Finals Game 3 Vs. Lakers

The Miami Heat, at full strength, would have been quite a fun matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

Unfortunately, we’ve yet to see that so far.

It looks like the Heat once again will be shorthanded yet again for Game 3 on Sunday evening.

Bam Adebayo (neck strain) and Goran Dragic (torn plantar fascia in left foot) have been ruled out ahead of the game, the Heat announced.

This is the second straight game the duo will miss in the best-of-seven series after sustaining their respective injuries in Game 1.

The Lakers lead the series 2-0.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports Images