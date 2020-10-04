Trevor Bauer To Astros? Star Pitcher Claims He’d ‘Consider’ Joining Enemy

Trevor Bauer hates the Astros. He has made his feelings on Houston and its sign-stealing scandal abundantly clear over the past few months.

But would Bauer, who will be a free agent this offseason, ever consider joining Houston?

Well, money talks.

Baseball blogger (and fellow Astros hater) Dan Clark on Saturday asked Bauer whether he’d sign with the Astros if they presented the best offer. The right-hander seemingly suggested he’d be open to joining the team he so passionately loathes.

Take a look: