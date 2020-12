A familiar face will represent Team USA in the upcoming World Junior Championship training camp.

Johnny Beecher, the Boston Bruins’ first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, was named to the preliminary roster Monday, the B’s announced.

Beecher was one of 29 players invited to camp, which kicks off Dec. 9 in Michigan, and looks to become one of the 25 to represent the United States in the World Junior tournament.

The 19-year-old played in five games for the U.S. in the tournament last year.