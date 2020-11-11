Chase Elliott Fans Will Love Driver’s Video Celebrating NASCAR Title

At only 24 years old, Chase Elliott is a NASCAR Cup Series champion.

The Hendrick Motorsports star claimed the checkered flag Sunday at Phoenix Raceway to earn a Cup title in his fifth season as a full-time driver on NASCAR’s top level. The triumph proved the enormous hype that followed Elliott through the NASCAR ranks wasn’t just a product of him being the son of NASCAR legend Bill Elliott.

If your a fan of Elliott, then you’ll love the cool video he shared Wednesday morning to celebrate his championship.

Take a look:

So, is this the first of many titles for Elliott, or will be one-and-done? We’ll find out in the years ahead.

For now, NASCAR and its fans should appreciate the ascendance of perhaps the biggest (active) star in the sport.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images