Chase Elliott Fans Will Love Driver’s Video Celebrating NASCAR Title

At only 24 years old, Chase Elliott is a NASCAR Cup Series champion.
The Hendrick Motorsports star claimed the checkered flag Sunday at Phoenix Raceway to earn a Cup title in his fifth season as a full-time driver on NASCAR’s top level. The triumph proved the enormous hype that followed Elliott through the NASCAR ranks wasn’t just a product of him being the son of NASCAR legend Bill Elliott.
If your a fan of Elliott, then you’ll love the cool video he shared Wednesday morning to celebrate his championship.
Take a look:
So, is this the first of many titles for Elliott, or will be one-and-done? We’ll find out in the years ahead.
For now, NASCAR and its fans should appreciate the ascendance of perhaps the biggest (active) star in the sport.