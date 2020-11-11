Chase Elliott Fans Will Love Driver’s Video Celebrating NASCAR Title

The 24-year-old just won his first championship

At only 24 years old, Chase Elliott is a NASCAR Cup Series champion.

The Hendrick Motorsports star claimed the checkered flag Sunday at Phoenix Raceway to earn a Cup title in his fifth season as a full-time driver on NASCAR’s top level. The triumph proved the enormous hype that followed Elliott through the NASCAR ranks wasn’t just a product of him being the son of NASCAR legend Bill Elliott.

If your a fan of Elliott, then you’ll love the cool video he shared Wednesday morning to celebrate his championship.

Take a look:

So, is this the first of many titles for Elliott, or will be one-and-done? We’ll find out in the years ahead.

For now, NASCAR and its fans should appreciate the ascendance of perhaps the biggest (active) star in the sport.

