Just a picture of the racetrack from my booth this weekend I shared with my wife. When I was a driver, I couldn’t wait for the season to end, much like one might anticipate the end of the school year as a child. These days the end of the year and particularly leaving the track after the final race is a sad moment. In the past few years I’ve increasingly found I’m most comfortable inside my own home or at a race track. Anywhere else typically brings on awkward anxieties and a lonesome feeling. I’m not with my family where I belong. They are both at home and at the track. Dont get me wrong. It’ll be nice to spend some quality time with Amy and the girls but I’m gonna miss my Nascar family. We didn’t get to spend much time together this year. Let’s hope that next year is different. ✌️