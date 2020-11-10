Jaylen Brown’s ‘Heart Is Heavy’ With Celtics Legend Tommy Heinsohn’s Passing

Celtics Nation is mourning the loss of a Boston legend Tuesday with news of Tommy Heinsohn’s passing at the age of 86.

A player, coach and legendary broadcaster for the team, Heinsohn was a part of the organization for more than six decades and for each and every one of their 18 NBA championships.

Very few had knowledge of Celtics and basketball history that rivaled the Hall of Famer’s, and his loss was profoundly felt throughout the organization.

The team released an official statement, but current and former players alike took to their personal social media accounts to express their heartbreak.

Jaylen Brown was no exception.