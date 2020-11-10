Watch Jon Rahm Sink Incredible Hole-In-One At Masters Practice

Take a bow, John Rahm.

The Spanish golfer produced one of the most amazing highlights you’ll ever see Tuesday at Masters practice. Rather than hit the ball over the pond at the 16th hole at Augusta National Golf Club, Rahm skimmed it off the water for a hole-in-one.

From pond to pin! Rahm skips to a hole-in-one on No. 16 at #themasters pic.twitter.com/JNNPWgW9OP — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

The hole-in-one was Rahm’s second in as many days in the warmup for the major tournament, but here’s what makes this one sweeter: it came on Rahm’s 26th birthday.

Will Rahm’s midas touch be in effect when the Masters begins Thursday? Anyone who saw this highlight will be keen to find out.

Thumbnail photo via Allan Henry/USA TODAY Sports Images